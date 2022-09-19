50 Cent Sues Plastic Surgeon For Suggesting He Had His Penis Enhanced

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

A plastic surgeon is about to learn that when you try to make a buck off of 50 Cent without his consent, he’s not taking it to the streets but rather to the court room.

According to TMZ, 50 Cent is suing plastic surgeon, Angela Kogan and her businesses, Perfection Plastic Surgery and MedSpa for using a photo he took with her to promote her business and imply that Fiddy had some work done on his magic stick (LOL). Posing for a photo with Kogan, 50 learned that the innocent pic was used to make it seem like the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper had some penis enhancement work done and is now taking Kogan to court for the shameless promo.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, 50 Cent says he took a pic with Dr. Kogan back in February 2020 because he thought she was a fan … and he says ever since, Kogan and her companies have used the photo to pimp their products.

50 Cent claims it started off with Kogan and her companies using the photo on social media to promote the plastic surgery clinics, but he says things took a “disturbing” turn in August, when The Shade Room did a story with Kogan about the rise in male sexual enhancement procedures and used the pic.

50 is demanding that Kogan and company stop using his picture to suggest that he underwent a penis enhancement that never happened as it’s “exposing him to ridicule, damaging his professional and personal reputation and violating his right to control his name and image.”

Aside from asking the courts to have Kogan stop using his pic under false pretenses, he also wants a cash payout though the amount isn’t known at the time.

With all the ways and manners that 50’s trolled, clowned and shamed numerous people on social media, you’d think he’d have a better sense of humor about the situation, but men don’t like playing about their manhood in this kind of way.

The post 50 Cent Sues Plastic Surgeon For Suggesting He Had His Penis Enhanced appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

50 Cent Sues Plastic Surgeon For Suggesting He Had His Penis Enhanced was originally published on hiphopwired.com