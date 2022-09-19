50 Cent Dissolves Partnership With Starz, Has 25 New Shows Sold To Other Networks

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

50 Cent is taking his production talents elsewhere. He announced his deal with Starz is officially done.

As per Deadline, 50 Cent is no longer in business with the network that brought us Power. Last week, the Queens native took to social media to confirm the speculation that he has chosen not to renew his contractual option with the Santa Monica, California based company. On Saturday, Sept. 17 he posted on Instagram that the deal has expired and he is no longer legally obligated to give the network first right of refusal on any of his television production concepts.

“09-17-22 official day of really owning my content & deciding where and how i do it moving forward!!! GLG GreenLightGang bulls eye we don’t miss BOOM #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi” he wrote.

In a follow up post, 50 Cent let it be known that he has some great things lined up for his production company. “G-Unit Film & Television current slate has over 25 TV shows SOLD across 10 different networks GLG GreenLightGang BOOM ” the caption read.

The announcement should not come as a shock to his fans. For the last couple of years 50 Cent has expressed his frustration with the network for mismanaging his projects. Earlier this year, he revealed his Snoop Dogg mini-series, which was centered around his murder trial, was canceled. Reps for Starz have not commented on the matter.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

The post 50 Cent Dissolves Partnership With Starz, Has 25 New Shows Sold To Other Networks appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

50 Cent Dissolves Partnership With Starz, Has 25 New Shows Sold To Other Networks was originally published on hiphopwired.com