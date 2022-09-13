101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Quinta Brunson Responds to Jimmy Kimmel Backlash

After Quinta Brunson won her Emmy for ‘Abbott Elementary,’ the star spoke with members of the press after the awards ceremony and addressed Jimmy Kimmel’s decision to lie beside the mic while she accepted her award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series. As it turns out, the 32-year-old actress didn’t really feel a way about it at all; however, she says, “Tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him, she joked.

“I’m going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face. I don’t know what happens.”

Brunson went on to call Kimmel, 54, “one of the comedy godfathers,” adding that she was “really happy” that he presented her award.

Lizzo Brings Home Her First Emmy for ‘Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’

In Lizzo’s case, the wins just keep coming. Last night the “About Damn Time” singer won her very first Emmy in the “Outstanding Competition Series” category for, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” The Amazon Prime series follows the star as she searches for plus-size dancers for her upcoming tour.

The Grammy Award winner took to the Emmy’s stage with tears of excitement on Monday night with an emotional speech following her epic win.

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Quinta Brunson Responds to Jimmy Kimmel + Lizzo Brings Home Her First Emmy was originally published on blackamericaweb.com