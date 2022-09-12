Megan Thee Stallion Is A Carnival Goddess During A Performance In Brazil

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion has been traveling the world, helping fans twerk one booty cheek at a time. The rapper is currently on a world tour that has taken her everywhere from Japan to Germany. For each stop, the Houston Hottie honors the country by wearing native garb on stage, with a Stallion twist.

During Meg’s stop in Brazil for the Rock in Rio Festival, the femcee hit the stage in a gorgeous gold and green Carnival ensemble.

The curvaceous beauty looked stunning in an elaborate feather gold and green headdress, with matching oversized feathers stemming from her shoulders. She partnered the look with a gold bodysuit that featured jeweled detailing on the bust and sheer panels on the torso.

Thee Stallion matched the festive getup with gold and green eyeshadow and dark lipstick.

This is an exciting period for the Houston rapper. She will head stateside for the iHeart Radio Music Festival before traveling to Australia to wrap up her tour. We love seeing Megan out and about, slaying her performance ensembles. She makes each stop personal by incorporating pieces of the country’s culture into her garments. Although we loved all her looks, we’re obsessed with this Carnival outfit. What do you think? Sound off below!

