Cincinnati: Bengals Open Up The Season With A Loss

The Bengals open out the season with a lost to the Pittsburg Steelers.

Fox19

Then in Sunday’s season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Harris had to leave the game with a biceps injury. And in the last three seconds of the game, the Bengals only needed to make an extra point to win the season opener.

If Harris were healthy, the Bengals would have had two chances at a game-winning field goal. Instead, the Steelers beat the Bengals, 23-20, in the season opener at Paycor Stadium. Steelers kicker Chris Boswell made a 53-yard field goal at the end of overtime to win it.

