“We Outside Comedy Tour” featuring Gary Owen, Karlous Miller, Michael Blackson, Bill Bellamy, Corey Holcomb, and Tony Rock November 5th, at Nationwide Arena is giving you a $20 Labor Day Economic Relief on every ticket you buy.

Tickets now start at $39.75 Use the promo code “OUTSIDE” at Ticketmaster.com.

Offer expires September 6th at 11:59pm

Don’t miss the “We Outside Comedy Tour”!

Get Discounted Tickets to The We Outside Tour  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

