Something For The Road: ‘Rap Sh!t’ Season Finale Recap

At the end of last week’s episode of HBO Max’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ we all were left wondering what would happen with the group and how Shawna (Aida Osman) would bounce back from a performance that can only be considered a flop. Shawna chose to take the “act like nothing happened” route. We catch up with her this episode as she sits in her bed and records a video thanking everyone who came out to the show, telling the masses how the love she’s been getting is crazy and promising that her and Mia (KaMillion) have some more heat coming soon. It all is a front though, as we see her stressed out as soon as she’s done recording the video. Shawna feels guilty but she doesn’t express that in her texts to Mia, which don’t get a reply. Another person who hasn’t responded to her is Maurice (Daniel Augustin). She arrives at work and notices that someone else is working his usual shift. Shawna awkwardly asks a coworker about his whereabouts. The coworker warns her from first hand experience that she shouldn’t get too attached to him because he’s always going to choose himself.

Feeling lost, Shawna texts to Cliff (Devon Terrell). While on the bus on the way home from work, she finally gets ahold of Maurice. He informs her that he got arrested. She immediately starts to trip out as she realizes that she is probably implicated in his crimes. Maurice tells her to go home and take a hot bath, promising to come see her the following day. Once she does arrive home, she quickly deletes any evidence that she has been working with him off of her computer. The downward spiral she’s on doesn’t stop there. She rips pages out of her notebook, then throws the notebook completely away along with her afro wig and mask. As she looks in the mirror, we get a wide view of her room and all the posters of prominent female artists on her wall. It shows that she has taken on so many personalities that she doesn’t actually know who she is anymore.

Shawna’s counterpart also doesn’t know who she is anymore. Although Mia rarely voices how she feels when it comes to the group and her contributions to it, we all know that she brings the personality and charisma to the group. What happened at the James Harden event really made her lose trust in Shawna. This is evident when we catch up with her and friends Nelly and Alessia. They offer her support (and to beat Shawna up) and suggest that she cuts ties with het former group member. The girls take Mia to the strip club G5ive and because of who Mia is, they get to skip the line to get in and end up in a VIP section. The DJ even notices Mia and plays ‘Seduce & Scheme’ in honor of her being there. The DJ wasn’t the only one whose attention Mia got. Cash, the rapper who spilled Hennessy on Mia at the event, sends her and her friends a bottle and also requests that they come to his section. Mia declines and continues to party with her girls. In the midst of partying, Mia posts a video of her and the girls saying “I don’t roll with no bitches but these bitches right here.” As Mia and the girls leave the club, Cash and his entourage pull up and they all end up going to a local diner. Mia and Cash get to know each other and Cash’s entourage keep Mia’s friends busy. Over conversation, Mia and Cash find out that they went to the same high school. Also, they discover that like Mia’s father, Cash went to prison for shooting someone. The link is going good and Cash wants to continue it into the next day but Mia says that she has to work. To rectify things, Cash gives Mia a few stacks of cash. Mia is obviously impressed with the gesture and thinks there is a future between the two. She films a video of her money and despite waking up with him earlier in the day, Mia ends up breaking things off with Lamont (RJ Cyler).

Shawna sees the video that Mia posted with her other friends and is surely feeling a way. Fans of the group also notice that Shawna is absent from the video and begin to create rumors that they’ve broken up. Shawna is dealing with this as she’s waiting to meet with her former friend Francois Boom (Jaboukie Young-White). When the two finally do get to meet, Shawna admits that Francois was right about everything he said about her career. He responds by telling her that she’s like a sister to him and no matter what happens, they’ll always end up coming back together. It makes perfect sense that the two have reunited seeing as both of them are in very tight spots at the moment. The episode began with Reina Reign (Kat Cunning) having a photo shoot where the person behind the camera tells her to “talk her sh*t.” We get a first hand look at her doing her best black girl impression. Everything she’s ever seen on social media comes out of her as she attempts to show that she is who she raps to be. Of course the video goes viral and fans start to get on Reina for black fishing. This put Francois in a tough spot at the same time as Shawna. To try and make things better for both sides, Francois suggests that Mia and Shawna go on tour with Reina.

Shawna made this move happen for the group, but still hadn’t made things right with Mia and Chastity (Jonica Booth), who was still in her feelings about the event. Chas not only felt like she failed as a manager of her girls but also as the manager of Mia and Shawna. She expresses these feelings to her uncle who doesn’t feel sorry for her at all. He gives her some sound advice that helps her get her mind together. She gets back on track by first putting her OG hoe Deja (Vena Excell) in check. She lets her know that she’s the one in charge. After that, she plans a meeting with Mia and Shawna at the park the next day. At the meeting, Chas emphasizes that she feels like the girls have a lot of potential but also that they got to where they are because of her. She lets them know that everything she has given to them can be taken away. Before she leaves, she tells them to call her when they get serious. This leaves an opportunity for Mia and Shawna to finally talk for the first time since the event. Mia confronts Shawna about her selfish behavior at the show. Shawna apologizes and Mia accepts her apology and agrees to continue working with her but only if Chas is still in the fold since she only really trusts her.

The last scene of the season we see is of Mia, Shawna, Francois, and Reina at the Plymouth Hotel celebrating the announcement of them going on tour together. Although everything looked good on the video, they all were still very out of sorts off of it. Nevertheless, the group decides to drink some champagne to bring in the good times. As Shawna walks to get champagne glasses, one of her co-workers approaches her and lets her know that she’s being looked for. Shawna looks over and notices a group of cops who are obviously waiting to question over. In this very moment, everything Shawna and Mia have worked for is at risk.

What a crazy way to end the season right? There are so many questions we have now going into season 2. First, did Maurice snitch on Shawna? What will happen when she talks to the cops? Is there a future for Mia and Cash? How will the tour turn out? Is Cliff going to come back around? How will Chastity’s life change as the group’s official manager? We’ll have too wait until next year to see. Let us know how you felt about this season and what your predictions for next year are.

Something For The Road: ‘Rap Sh!t’ Season Finale Recap was originally published on globalgrind.com