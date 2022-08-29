Diva’s Daily Dirt: Latto Partners With Planned Parenthood & Nicki Minaj’s Big Night

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Latto Announces Partnership with Planned Parenthood

Latto is doing it BIG with her new partnership with Planned Parenthood! In light of the supreme court’s ruling Roe v. Wade. The ‘Big Energy’ rapper spoke on her collaboration with the company explaining,

“We already know who’s going to be hurt the most by these ridiculous abortion bans,” Latto said in a statement. “Black women, Brown women, the LGBTQ+ community, and communities with low incomes. Because of this country’s history of racism and discrimination, these folks already have a hard time getting the health care they need. We all deserve to be safe and it’s every person’s right to make decisions about their own bodies. As an artist, I want to use my platform to let these politicians know: My body is for no one to control, but me.”

The national director of Arts & Entertainment engagement of Planned Parenthood, Caren Spruch, had this to say about Latto coming on board.

We’ve been privileged to have the support of many wonderful musical artists who are speaking out about the attacks on abortion. When a prominent artist like Latto uses their platform to amplify the need for reproductive rights for all, it’s a very powerful moment. Latto’s voice will do so much to inspire others to use their voices, too, and we are thrilled that she is speaking her truth. In this time of widespread loss of abortion access, the time for us all to speak up is now.”

Did You Miss Nicki Minaj’s Big Night at the VMAS

The barbs were completely losing it last night watching their Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj perform her medley of monster hits, including Monster of course, along with her special thank you speech. If you missed one of her biggest nights, check out her performance and speech below.

