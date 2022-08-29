Model Cynthia Gitonga Shares The Secret To Her Radiant Glow – PUSH Sea Moss

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Model and TV correspondent Cynthia Gitonga is entering the health and wellness game with a new business, PUSH Sea Moss. Over the years, Gitonga used sea moss as her natural skincare regimen and began sharing her sea moss skincare gel with friends and fellow models. Judging by her flawless, smooth, and richly melanated skin, this product does your body, skin, and inner digestive tract good.

PUSH Sea Moss is 100% wild-crafted and sourced from Jamaica, Gitonga’s mother’s homeland. The family business is run by herself and her older brother Rohan, who lives in Jamaica and dives for sea moss daily. Her vivid memories of drinking sea moss in traditional porridges while visiting her family in Jamaica encouraged her to perfect the formula, including it in teas, smoothies, coffees, soups, sauces, and even skincare. The brand’s motto is “Eat it. Drink it. Wear it.”

PUSH Sea Moss functions as a prebiotic for your gut and helps to regulate your digestive tract. With a single teaspoon, your body will receive magnesium, zinc, calcium, vitamins B12 & B2, vitamin C, calcium, iron, iodine, fiber, and more. Sea moss, rich in amino acids and antioxidants, promotes a healthy immune system. It contains omega-3 fatty acids, which are connected to lowering the risk of heart disease, blood clots, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure. Adding PUSH Sea Moss to your diet can change your quality of life inside and out.

Gitonga’s glowing melanin often garners inquiries about her skincare regimen from men and women. Especially those battling skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema, and rosacea. PUSH Sea Moss Gel has soothed her clients with severe skin conditions and helped with their confidence. It has also been an intricate day-to-day skincare routine for all skin types and those looking for an alternative to chemically modified cosmetic products.

You can keep up with PUSH as they continue to utilize natural resources and superfoods from their mother’s homeland. The brand is expanding, and they want you to come along for the ride. Follow PUSH on Instagram @PUSHSeaMoss and Tiktok @PUSHSeaMoss. You can also order online at PUSH-La.com. Also, if you’re in the Los Angeles area download the GRUBHUB app and have PUSH delivered to your door!

