101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

A 19 year old young man was car jacked and shot in Avondale.

The young man was taken to the hospital.

Via Fox19

It was reported at about 3:40 a.m. in the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue near Alaska Avenue.

The victim told police two young males who were armed with a gun shot him in the leg and then stole his gray, four-door 2012 Ford Focus.

The vehicle has all tinted windows, bumper damage, a temporary plate and one headlight is out, as well as one rear light.

Cincinnati: A 19 Year Old Was Shot While Being Carjacked In Avondale was originally published on rnbcincy.com