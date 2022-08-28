101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj was spotted on Instagram over the weekend giving us major hair envy in a bright Barbie pink har style and we’re swooning!

The rapper took to the Instagram platform on Sunday to show off her new pink ‘doo and looked absolutely stunning in the vibrant and femine look. The beauty shared a short Instagram Reel where she rocked a waist length pink wig that she wore in a half up, half down hair style with a side swoop bang.

She wore a curve hugging black bodysuit and minimal jewelry as she sat in front of a mirror and showed off her long, pink locs. In the video, she served face and gave us all hair (and body) goals in the process.

“#LikkleMiss remix is now on the #QueenRadio ALBUM. #2 on the tracklist. LINK IN BIO WAKE it’s #NickiVMAS day hoes. Let’s go,” she captioned the video. Check it out below!

Of course, Nicki’s millions of Instagram fans completely ate this look up and flooded her IG comment section with over 800 thousand comments praising the adorable look. “Hello Barbie,” one of the beauty’s followers commented on the photo set while another wrote, “Baddie ” while another was stuck on her banging body and killer curves and wrote, “Body Smoking! CIGARETTE!” underneath the fun Instagram Reel.

We love when Nicki rocks the pink wigs! Beauties, what do you think about her new ‘do?

DON’T MISS…

Nicki Minaj Serves Elite Curves On ‘The Late Late Show’

Nicki Minaj Serves Harajuku Barbie In Marc Jacobs Latest Campaign, Heaven

Nicki Minaj Proves She’s The Head Barbie In Charge In A Purple Marc Jacobs Ensemble

Nicki Minaj Gives Us Hair Envy In A Pink Wig was originally published on hellobeautiful.com