101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo took to Instagram over the weekend to show off an all-black look that we absolutely love and can’t stop thinking about!

Taking to the platform, the “Rumors” songstress rocked cornrow style braids with black balls on the end. She donned a black body suit from her Yitty brand and added a black lippie to her look to give us major emo vibes and add to the monochromatic style.

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her all black everything ensemble by sharing a playful IG Reel where she shook her hair and make her hair beads clack, which is a sound that all Black girls know all too well.

“Only real ones can understand what I just said (before u ask… the top is @yitty )” she captioned the hilarious (and fashionable) video. Check it out below.

“This sounds like 3rd grade recess, I won’t explain further.” one of the beauty’s followers commented on the video while another wrote “I heard every last word cause WHAT ! Oh i thoughts so. period ” Who else heard every word Lizzo said when her beads went click clack?

And still, another follower was just as obsessed with Lizzo’s lipstick as we were, “K but that lipstick looks so good on you ”

We need the lipstick details, sis!

DON’T MISS…

12 Times Lizzo Showed Up Fashionable And Unapologetic

Sports Illustrated x Forever 21 Collaborate On Size-Inclusive Swimsuit Collection

Indya Moore Collaborates With Tommy Hilfiger On A Gender Fluid, Size-Inclusive Capsule Collection

Liberté Founder Amber Tolliver Reshaped The Bra Manufacturing Industry By Creating A Size-Inclusive Lingerie Brand

Lizzo Rocks Black Lipstick In Latest IG Post And We’re Obsessed! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com