Report: Quando Rondo Allegedly Shot In Georgia

According to Hip Hop DX, Rapper Quando Rondo has been reportedly shot. A friend of the Georgia artist confirmed on Instagram he is in stable condition following the shooting. Unfortunately, Quando’s friend Lul Pab was shot and killed during the incident.

Issues between Chicago rapper Lil Durk and NBA Youngboy’s artist, Quando Rondo started when an affiliate, Lil Tum shot and killed King Von. There have been no reports that the Chicago artist, nor the OTF crew have anything to do with the recent shooting. More news to come as the story develops.

