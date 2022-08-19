101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Jordyn Woods took to Instagram earlier this week to show off her new hair style and it’s absolutely everything!

Taking to the social media platform, the social influencer shared a fun, Instagram transition video where she showed off her before and after look as she got all glammed up for a night out. The video started off with a fresh faced Jordyn as she showed off her glowing skin and brown hair. The video then transitioned to showing the model all dolled up and donning a fresh face of makeup and big, Hollywood glam curls that framed her gorgeous face. Styled by hairstylist, Mimi G, Jordyn’s look was everything as she served face in her selfie style IG video and definitely gave us hair envy in the process.

The beauty shared the transition video to her Instagram page, posting the video along with the caption, “you know I love a transition video.” Check it out below.

,” wrote one follower while another commented, “obsessed with this lash shape ” and another was simply swooning over her flawless face, writing, “ The beauty’s millions of Instagram fans and followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval, commenting on her hair, makeup, and her glowing skin. “This hair!!!,” wrote one follower while another commented, “obsessed with this lash shape” and another was simply swooning over her flawless face, writing, “ Beautiful either way” You look so good with the before thoughBeautiful either way”

We love this look on Jordyn! What do you think about her Hollywood glam?

Jordyn Woods Goes Hollywood Glam On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com