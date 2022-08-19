101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

This week on The LO DOWN with Lore’l were talking Snoop Dogg’s new venture into the world of breakfast, Megan The Stallion vs. Chris Brown‘s fan experience plus the debate on who deserves a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Snoop Dogg is taking a page out of Master P’s book and hopping in. the food industry. This week he announced the debut of Snoop Loops Next up NLE Choppa went viral for tweets where he expressed some nasty things he likes doing to his girlfriend to “clean’ her! Lastly, Meg The Stallion is catching slack from Breezy fans! Social media has been having a field day with the pictures from Chris Browns $1000 meet and green with fans but now that Meg is doing people are calling her a clout chaser! Even Chris chimed in saying he definitely notices the inspiration! Take a listen below!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

LO DOWN: Meg Thee Stallion Criticized For Copying Chris Brown’s Fan Meet & Greet! was originally published on themorninghustle.com