Tank Shares Why ‘R&B Money’ Will Be His Last Album, Ongoing Battle With Hearing Loss & More.

You can’t put a time limit on perfection, and multi-Grammy nominated platinum-selling singer, songwriter, producer Tank is ready to share his highly anticipated 10th and final studio album R&B Money on August 19. R&B Money features Chris Brown, Rotimi, Vedo, D&D, TVERSE, Alex Isley, and R&B Money artist Feather.

“R&B Money is a labor of love to my fans and to the genre of R&B. This is who I am! I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for artists like Marvin Gaye, Teddy Pendergrass, Keith Sweat, Al Green, and my fans who inspire me every day to make music,” says Tank. “I wanted this album to pay homage to my influences and my evolution as an artist, and I think that’s what this final album represents.”

Headkrack and Lore’l tapped in with the living legend to talk everything from the now infamous Verzuz battle against Mario and Omarion, plans aside from music, acting, and more. Tank graced the stage with his presence and surprised fans making a cameo during Omarion’s set. For those who didn’t know, Tank wrote and produced multiple records for Omarion including his most notable hit, “O.’ Tank shared how important it is for OG’s in the music industry to drop the ego and stay connected to the up and coming talent. “If you need me, I’m here,” said Tank. He went on to say he makes sure to stay in touch with the likes of Chris brown, Rotimi, Jacquees, Trey Songz and other notable r&b artists.

Tank also opened up and discussed a very personal matter involving his ongoing battle with hearing. Last year the singer revealed that he was going completely deaf in his right ear. He said although it hasn’t completely been restored there is still light at the end of the tunnel.

