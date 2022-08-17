101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

A six-year-old boy was spotted drinking alcohol at a gas station in Butler, Ohio last Friday. His mother has been arrested.

Watch the video below.

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Victoria Hampton, 26, was arrested for endangering a child and contributing to the unruliness/delinquency of a child.

VIA | FOX 8

Video shows a 6-year-old walking around a Butler County gas station drinking a bottle of Smirnoff Ice earlier this month. According to our NBC affiliate at WLWT, the child’s mother said she allowed her son to stay with his father and grandmother for a few weeks. However, she did not know the father would allow another woman, Hampton, to care for the child.

Finish this story [here]

The Latest:

Mississippi Cop Cleared Of All Wrongdoing After Video Showed Brutal Arrest Of Handcuffed Black Driver

Butler County: Woman Arrested After 6-Year-Old Drinks Smirnoff Ice in Gas Station Video

Conservatives Big Mad That White Teachers In Minneapolis Could Get Laid Off Before Teachers Of Color

Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Suing Triller For $28M Over Verzuz

Lori Harvey Gave Us Vintage Glam On The ‘Gram

Marlo Hampton Slays In A $2,176 Roberto Cavalli Gown

‘Jim Crow Never Left’: Black Residents Sue Mississippi Police Department For Civil Rights Violations

Fired Flight Attendant Sues Delta For Racial Discrimination Over Anti-Trump Social Post

5 Times Mary J. Blige Proved She Is The Queen Of Bikinis

Watch Queen Latifah Fight To Protect Her Family In New ‘End of the Road’ Trailer

Butler County: Woman Arrested After 6-Year-Old Drinks Smirnoff Ice in Gas Station Video was originally published on wzakcleveland.com