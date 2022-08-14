According to NBC4i, If you had your driver’s license laminated between July 2018 and July 2019, you may be entitled to a free soda — or a candy bar or something.
That was when Ohio deputy registrars unlawfully charged a $1.50 fee to laminate driver’s licenses and ID cards, as alleged by a class-action lawsuit filed in 2019 against the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, according to a news release from the Ohio BMV.
The lawsuit alleges state constitutional violations and unjust enrichment that requires restitution. Attorneys are now working to get Ohio motorists’ hard-earned money back.
Ohio’s Court of Claims certified the class in 2020.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Megan Thee Stallion Is All Curves In A Custom House Of JMC Bodysuit
- Will Smith’s Ex Wife, Sheree Zampino Says She Wouldn’t Join Real Housewives Cast If Jada Pinkett Smith Was On The Show
- Interactive Selfie Museum The Black Hair Experience Is Now In Brooklyn
- Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Keke Palmer And Angela Bassett’s Adorable Reunion
- Marlon Wayans Says an Angry Fan Pinched Him After Watching His Character On The Aretha Franklin Biopic
- Tried It: Juvia’s Place’s Nubian Earth Collection Gave Me The Perfect Golden Glow
- Coco Jones Dazzles In A Marcell Von Berlin Ensemble At Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood Event
- Cincinnati: Shooting In Avondale Leaves 1 Injured
- How Sherri Shepherd Partnered With Hertz, Snagged A TV Show & Practices Self-Care
- Why the BMV may owe you money
Why the BMV may owe you money was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com