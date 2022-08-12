CLOSE
The WIZ has your chance to win $250 cash and tickets to see Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai & Queen Naija just by taking the WIZ Music Curator Challenge!
CLICK HERE OR TEXT WIZCASH TO 24042
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Win Cash and Tickets to See Mary J. Blige and More!
- Megan Thee Stallion Is A Classic Beauty On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
- Anika Kai Gives A Breakdown Of Morphe’s Vegan Pro Brush Series
- Day Shift Cast Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco & Karla Souza Talk Family, Style and Vampires
- Cassie Strikes A Pose In A Blue Maxi Dress We Love
- Armed man who tried to breach FBI Cincinnati office is dead
- Tiffany Haddish On Dating Advice: ‘Put On Something Cute But Not Too Fancy’
- Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Tracklist + Missy Elliot Receives Her Own Street In Hometown
- For A Legend: NBA To Retire Bill Russell’s No. 6 Leaguewide
- Quinta Brunson Signs Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV