Diva’s Daily Dirt: This Celeb Couple Are Expecting Again + Beyonce Mentions ‘Telfar’ On New Song, Sales Soar 

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Are Expecting Again!

Big congrats to Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend on expecting another edition to their family. You may remember Teigan suffered a pregnancy loss with their third child, Jack, back in September 2020. The 36-year-old model announced the great news on her Instagram.

Teigen admitted her fears about being pregnant after the terrible loss of her third child, Jack, but she also mentioned that so far everything is perfect and beautiful and that she is currently feeling hopeful and amazing.

Teigen and Legend are parents to daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4.

Beyonce Mentions ‘Telfar’ On New Song, Sales Soar

Beyonce is making Telfar likeness go all the way up just by mentioning it on her latest album, ‘Renaissance.’

The final words on the album has made the black owned luxury brand searches go up 131%. On the last song, ‘Summer Renaissance,’ Beyonce playfully sings,

“This Telfar bag imported / Birkins, them s—t’s in storage / I’m in my bag.”

The day after Beyonce’s seventh studio album was released , Telfar reportedly saw a whopping 85% spike in page views, and “add to bag” clicks spiked 47% on resale platform Fashionpile. Telfar also announced they’re up 131% in views during the weekend of the projects release, compared to the same time period in 2021. All bags are completely sold out on the brand’s website but you may get lucky and find one available on other various resale platforms.The hot handbag typically sell out in minutes with multiple sizes and colors between $150-$300. A lot less than you would pay for a Hermes’ Birkin bag.

