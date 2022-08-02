101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Justine Skye’s au naturale look is everything! The singer posted a selfie of her fresh face and beautiful body to her Instagram, and we are in love!

Who needs makeup when your skin is as flawless as Justine Skye’s? The “What A Lie” singer showed her followers that she is just as gorgeous naturally as she is made up. She took to her Instagram to post a mirror selfie of her face sans makeup, and it’s so clear that it looks airbrushed! The picture shows her eyebrows perfectly arched and thick. Her glowing skin was free of blemishes, and her lips looked smooth and moisturized. Justine’s hair accented her beautiful face. It was pulled back into a long wavy ponytail with her edges perfectly laid.

And just when we thought Justine’s fresh face wowed us, we swiped to find the artist serving her sculpted body in her burgundy high-cut Victoria’s Secret undies. She posed seductively for her selfie with the camera in one hand while holding her half-exposed breast.

Her followers went crazy in her comments, saying how beautiful she looks and how banging her body is. One follower pleaded with Justine to post more pictures like this one by commenting, “didn’t have to do us like that do it again plz .” And we agree. Please keep giving us these natural pictures, Justine because they are absolutely refreshing and gorgeous!

DON’T MISS…

Black Girl Magic: Photos Of Justine Skye, Normani, And Ryan Destiny Resurface And We’re Swooning Over These Melanated Queens

10 Times Justine Skye Killed The Fashion Game

Justine Skye Swears By This Beauty Product To Keep Her Skin Glowing

Justine Skye Serves A Fresh Face And Banging Body On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com