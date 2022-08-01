Quinta Brunson Shares Her At-Home Skincare Routine

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Quinta Brunson is stepping into the beauty lane and is making sure everybody knows it!

As we previously reported, on Monday, the Abbott Elementary star was named the new face of Olay, marking the actress’ first-ever beauty partnership! In response to the new partnership, the beauty told PEOPLE. “Olay is such an iconic and trusted brand, and I’m so happy to be partnering with them because of that trust that people have [in] their product. She then added that the new opportunity is “something I really appreciate,” explaining that the brand has also been a part of her “for a long time”, since childhood.

“It’s important for me to feel actually more comfortable walking into my writer’s room, having a bare face,” she continued. “It’s funny because the [brand’s] tagline is ‘Face Anything’, but I truly do feel like I’m able to do that with just this line of products as someone who doesn’t love to wear a ton of makeup.”

As for her own skin care routine, Brunson uses Olay’s Vitamin C + Peptide 24 collection, explaining that she “really took to this brightening line (that moisturizer, eye cream, and serum) – it’s just easy.”

The star is also a fan of “nice five-minute [lymphatic] facial massage”, which she told PEOPLE that she does herself by following tutorials on YouTube. “I have this little round face and sometimes if it’s puffed or bloated, I like to try to find a way to make it slim out.”

We’re definitely adopting this into our daily skin care routine!

The beauty also took to Instagram to share the big news, posting a series of photos from her new partnership along with the caption “Good morning, people. I’m excited to share that I’m the new face of @olay ”

Check it out here.

To read Quinta’s full interview with PEOPLE here.

