Jhene Aiko Shows Off Her Baby Bump In The Cutest Ensemble

Jhene Aiko is truly killing her pregnancy fashion and took to Instagram this weekend to show off her growing baby bump in the cutest ensemble ever!

Taking to the social media platform, the soulful songstress donned a colorful bikini top and oversized jeans. With her baby bump on full display, she paired the look with an oversized varsity jacket and rocked her hair in two high buns with spikes throughout. The beauty was all smiles as she served face and showed off her belly in a photo set that she shared on Instagram.

The beauty is expecting with her longtime boyfriend and Twenty88 groupmate Big Sean, making this Sean’s first child and Aiko’s second. The singer has a 13-year-old daughter named Namiko Love Bronner, with O’Ryan Bronner, singer and younger brother to Omarion.

There’s nothing like that “expectant mother” glow!

