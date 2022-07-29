CLOSE
The WIZ has your chance to win $500 towards gas and school supplies, tickets to see Kehlani, and an Apple Watch just by taking the WIZ Music Curator Challenge!
CLICK HERE OR TEXT WIZCASH TO 24042
TRENDING STORIES:
- Beyoncé’s Album ‘Renaissance’ Is Out And The Internet Is In Shambles
- Win Cash, and Apple Watch, and Tix to see Kehlani!
- Family Sues Sesame Place For Millions, Brittney Griner’s Trade Off For Freedom & More!
- Draya Michele Gives Us An Instagram Slay In A Look From Her PrettyLittleThing Collection
- Gabrielle Union Shows Us Her Before And After Work Style In A New York & Company Dress
- Fear Of A Black Planet: Ex-Marine Plotted To Create ‘White Ethno-State’ By Rape, Court Documents Say
- Monkeypox: What You Need To Know About The Rising Disease
- Beyoncé Shares An Intimate Photo Of Her And Her Kids With A Special Message About Her Upcoming Album ‘Renaissance’
- Clarence Thomas Quits Teaching Law School Seminar After Students Demand His Removal
- Janelle Monáe Is Living Her Best Topless Life In Ibiza, And We Are Envious