According to NBC4i, comedian Dave Chappelle is squeezing in a few more show dates in his hometown of Yellow Springs for his Dave Chappelle and Friends series.
Chappelle will perform at the Wirrig Pavilion on Thursday, Aug. 11, and Friday, Aug. 12. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Ticketmaster.com.
Although the writer and producer could add more than a dozen additional summer show dates to the Ohio “cornfields” venue, as allowed by an April zoning appeals vote, a news release for the August performances refers to them as the “last comedy shows of the season.”
Currently, Chappelle is booked for four sold-out shows at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California, according to Ticketmaster.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Report: Joe Burrow having appendix removed
- Popular IG Model Speaks Out About AIDS Diagnosis After Going Untested For Nearly a Decade
- Dave Chappelle announces ‘last comedy shows of the season’ in Yellow Springs
- Cedar Point Employee Attacked for Alleged ‘Inappropriate Touching’
- Tried It: RevAir’s Reverse-Air Dryer Took Me From Curly To Straight In Under 90 Seconds
- Jhene Aiko’s Pregnancy Fashion Is Chic In A White Jacquemus Ensemble
- Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd Explains The Difference Between Antiperspirants and Deodorants
- The Glorious Rise Of Keke Palmer: From Childhood Star To Hollywood Actress
- Muni Long Talks CÎROC Partnership, Struggles In The Music Industry, And How She Remained Encouraged
- Keke Palmer Reminds The World That She’s Been Famous
Dave Chappelle announces ‘last comedy shows of the season’ in Yellow Springs was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com