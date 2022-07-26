CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is undergoing surgery to have his appendix removed, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport is reporting Burrow will miss practice time and did not say how long the recovery will take. Burrow led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance last season in just his second year.
In 2021, the Athens High School product threw for 7,299 yards, 47 touchdowns, 19 interceptions and had a 68.2% completion percentage.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Report: Joe Burrow having appendix removed
- Popular IG Model Speaks Out About AIDS Diagnosis After Going Untested For Nearly a Decade
- Dave Chappelle announces ‘last comedy shows of the season’ in Yellow Springs
- Cedar Point Employee Attacked for Alleged ‘Inappropriate Touching’
- Tried It: RevAir’s Reverse-Air Dryer Took Me From Curly To Straight In Under 90 Seconds
- Jhene Aiko’s Pregnancy Fashion Is Chic In A White Jacquemus Ensemble
- Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd Explains The Difference Between Antiperspirants and Deodorants
- The Glorious Rise Of Keke Palmer: From Childhood Star To Hollywood Actress
- Muni Long Talks CÎROC Partnership, Struggles In The Music Industry, And How She Remained Encouraged
- Keke Palmer Reminds The World That She’s Been Famous
Report: Joe Burrow having appendix removed was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com