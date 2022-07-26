Cincy
HomeCincy

Report: Joe Burrow having appendix removed

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Cincinnati Bengals v Denver Broncos

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

According to NBC4i, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is undergoing surgery to have his appendix removed, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport is reporting Burrow will miss practice time and did not say how long the recovery will take. Burrow led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance last season in just his second year.

In 2021, the Athens High School product threw for 7,299 yards, 47 touchdowns, 19 interceptions and had a 68.2% completion percentage.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

Report: Joe Burrow having appendix removed  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Leave a Reply

Trending Now
Close