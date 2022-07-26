Cedar Point Employee Attacked for Alleged ‘Inappropriate Touching’

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Dean Graff, an 18-year-old from Michigan, punched a Cedar Point employee repeatedly in the head after getting off of a ride. Graff claims the worker touched him inappropriately as he was securing seatbelts before the ride took off.

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – A Michigan man has been charged with assaulting a Cedar Point worker.

The incident unfolded Sunday evening at about 9:30 p.m. on the platform of the Steel Vengeance.

According to a police report, the Cedar Point employee told police he was checking seat belts on the ride when 18-year-old Dean Graff accused the worker of inappropriately touching him.

