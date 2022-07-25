AFAF: We’re Dating But I Have To Initiate All Of Our Dates

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s Asking For A Friend, Kay says she has to initiate everything with her new man and its getting old! She’s tired of being the only person reaching out and setting up dates!

Kay admits that although she was the person who asked him out she never imagined that it would mean that she would be the one setting up everything. Is it too soon to put pressure on her new boo to take more initiative? Let us know after you hear what the Hustlers have to say!

