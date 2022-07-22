101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

101.1 The Wiz is giving you a chance to win tickets to see CHRIS BROWN and LIL BABY August 2nd at Riverbend Music Center. Text the keyword “BREEZYBABY” (ALL ONE WORD) to 24042 For your chance to win. Text club and esign terms may apply.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.