TRIED IT: DRMTLGY’s 24 Hour Acne Serum Reduced My Blemishes Overnight

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Spot treatments were once my go-to for my acne troubles. I tend to experience breakouts when Mother Nature makes an appearance, so a thin layer of spot treatment around my chin area usually does the trick. However, acne can be unpredictable and emerge in various areas of your face, causing your skincare regimen to call for something more sufficient. This is where DRMTLGY’s 24 Hour Acne Serum comes into play.

It’s no secret that face serums contain many active ingredients that address various skincare concerns — from signs of aging to hyperpigmentation. In the case of DRMTLGY’s 24-Hour Acne Serum ($21, Drmtlgy.com), this essential exfoliates, gets rid of existing blemishes, and prevents new breakouts from occurring. It’s also made with glycolic acid and a blend of plant-derived ingredients that work to soothe and calm skin. In other words, this serum works wonders for normal, combination, oily, and combination skin types.

After a recent facial with my esthetician, Essence Moore, of Lineage Hair & Skin Studio, I was told to give the DRMTLGY 24-Hour Acne Serum a try. After all, this offering is designed to be gentle on the skin. Plus, its formulated with benzoyl peroxide, a well-known ingredient widely used in skincare products. So, it’s only right that I put this product to the test.

To kick things off, I cleansed my face with Urban Skin Rx’s Even Tone Gentle Gel Cleanser ($16, Urbanskinrx.com). Next, I steamed my face for 5 to 10 minutes with a face steamer. I followed up by spraying my face with 103 Collection’s Vegan Antioxidant Facial Toner ($9.99, 103collection.com). Then, I applied two pumps of the 24 Hour Acne serum to my face and neck. I immediately noticed that the serum goes on clear, which is perfect for a post-makeup application. It also gave my skin a slight tingling sensation. After two minutes, I layered my skin with a dime-sized amount of Pond’s Cold Cream ($6.29, Target.com) to seal the deal.

The next morning, I immediately noticed how smaller my breakouts appeared. Some acne serums and products can leave your skin feeling dry, especially at the sight of acne, but my face felt super-soft and balanced. Over time, I believe that my acne breakout outs will lessen and become non-existent, based on my results thus far. My rating for DRMTLGY’s 24 Hour Acne Serum is a 9/10! You can’t go wrong with this offering.

DONT MISS:

7 Best Serums For Black Skin That Are Worth The Money

TRIED IT: Phenic Skincare’s Aloe Vera Serum Hydrated My Skin Like No Other

Get That Super Glow! How To Add Serums To Your Skincare Routine

TRIED IT: DRMTLGY’s 24 Hour Acne Serum Reduced My Blemishes Overnight was originally published on hellobeautiful.com