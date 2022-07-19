101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo is gearing up for her forthcoming album, “Special” and is giving us major hair envy in the process!

For the album photo, Lizzo’s longtime hairstylist, Shelbeniece Swain, created a massive afro wig for the songstress made of 33 individual afro wigs! The stylist took to Instagram to show off the hours long process in an IG Reel, showing her followers how she blended each of the afro wigs together to make one massive work of art. She then placed the wig on the “Rumors” singer who served face and body as she modeled in a black body suit and exaggerated nails for the photo shoot.

“33 AFRO’S & PRAYER .,” the stylist captioned the Instagram Reel. Check it out below!

Talk about a LEWK! We can’t wait to see the final photos!

Beauties, what do you think about Lizzo’s massive afro wig?

Lizzo Rocks 33 Afro Wigs For Her Latest Album, ‘Special’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com