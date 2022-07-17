Angela Simmons Is Trending After Showing Off Her Natural Body: ‘Real Bodies Matter’

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Angela Simmons took to Instagram to show off a real, raw unfiltered bikini photo of herself and she looks absolutely stunning!

The gorgeous bikini pics we’re part of the beauty’s stint in Miami Swim Week 2022 as part of the Matte Collection’s swimwear fashion show. Taking to the platform, the model and entrepreneur posed in a green string bikini and matching cover-up. She wore her hair in big, beach curls and served face and body as she had her natural curves on full display.

Raw no edit . REAL bodies matter and thick thighs save lives lol @mattecollection #MiamiSwimWeek2022.” she captioned the unfiltered look. Check it out below.

The gorgeous snapshots caused the beauty to trend on Twitter for hours, with many fans admiring the beauty for showing off her natural curves on the platform. Check out some of the best responses below.

We’re loving this look on the natural beauty!

