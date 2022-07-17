101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

JT of the rap duo the City Girls is baring it all and showing off her toned bikini body in honor of Miami Swim Week.

The emcee was part of The Matte Collection’s Miami Swim Week swimwear fashion show alongside the likes of celebs like Angela Simmons and more where the beauties modeled pieces from the online swimwear line. JT shared a few looks from her runway debut on her Instagram page, posing in a colorful two-piece bikini and matching cover up with her hair straight, long and silky.

“Thank you @mattecollection I had a blast Miami swim week! ,” the beauty captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

She looks incredible!

JT Shows Off Her Bikini Body During Miami Swim Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com