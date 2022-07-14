Diva’s Daily Dirt: Young Money Reunion & Jay-Z Talks Retirement

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Young Money Will Reunite At Drake’s “October World Weekend”

Drizzy is doing it big for his hometown with ‘October World Weekend’ as he works on bringing OVO Fest around the world!

A series of three live shows will kick off in Toronto at the end of the month and the beginning of August.

All Canadian North Stars will open the festival on July 28th. Followed by Chris Brown and Lil Baby hitting the stage July 29th, with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne reuniting on August 1 for the ‘Young Money Reunion!’

The ‘Sticky’ rapper let his fans know not to worry about OVO Fest.

“I am currently working on bringing OVO FEST around the world in 2023 for the 10th Anniversary, but of course, we wanted to turn the city up for the summer!!! More event announcements to come,” Drake posted to his Instagram.

Jay Z Hasn’t Retired, He Just Hasn’t Been Working On Music

Jay Z has sat down with his friend Kevin Hart on a new episode of “Heart to Hart.” The 21xGrammy winner spoke on his brief hiatus from the music industry, if he’s retired and if he’s planning to make more music.

“I just needed a break. I was really burned out at that time. I was releasing an album every year, ’96, ’97, ’98. And in between that, soundtracks, other people’s album, Roc-A-Fella, touring, back to back. And I just looked up one day and I was like ‘I’m tired.’”

Do remember, back in 2003 Hov dropped ‘The Black Album,’ which was meant to be his last album. However, he came back about three years later and has since made 13 studio albums.

Other than production accolades, collaborations, features, and business deals, Hov hasn’t really released a project since 4:44 back in 2017. In regards to if he’s planning to drop another album anytime soon, he said,

“I don’t know what happens next. I’m not actively making music or making albums, or have plans to make an album, but I never want to say I’m retired. It’s a gift, and who am I to shut it off? It’s open to whatever. And it may have a different form, a different interpretation … I’m just going to leave it open.”

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Young Money Reunion & Jay-Z Talks Retirement was originally published on blackamericaweb.com