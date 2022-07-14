Peep The Teaser Trailer to Amazon Prime’s ‘The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power’

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

The Lord of The Rings film trilogy was all the rage between 2001 and 2003, but can a TV series based on J. R. R. Tolkien’s classic novel capture the same magic that director Peter Jackson created two decades ago? We’re about to find out.

Today (July 14) we’ve got a new teaser trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power and it actually looks like it’ll be an intriguing adventure for viewers. Taking place thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, The Rings of Power will be set in Middle Earth and center around the creation of the destructive rings and how the diabolical Sauron rose to power as a result. While the story of Sauron taking over had been mentioned in the previous Lord of The Rings trilogies, it was never truly explored until now.

While we’re not really fans of prequels and would rather follow a storyline as it unfolds going forwards instead of backwards, The Rings of Power will no doubt be must-see TV for Lord of The Rings aficionados who can’t get enough of life in Middle Earth.

Check out the trailer for Amazon Prime’s The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it premiers on September 2nd.

