According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 24,465 COVID-19 cases for the past week, marking a nearly 30% increase in the new case rate.
Ohio’s COVID-19 new case rate has now made a double-digit percentage jump — the first in weeks — and overtaken the previous new case count by over 5,000. The state’s COVID-19 spread has not broken 20,000 new cases in nearly five months, though it came close in May. The jump is a rebound from four weeks where Ohio had no clear upward or downward trend in case rates. It previously saw an eight-week streak of consistent rises in new cases end in late May.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Gap Money?: Kanye West Sued By Company Saying He Fleeced Them For $7.1M On Canceled Coachella Gig, Other Shows
- GOP Sen. Josh Hawley Gets Owned By Berkeley Professor Khiara Bridges For Transphobic Questioning
- The Rising BA.5 Variant Could Be Especially Dangerous For People Of Color
- Yung Miami Slays In A $2,900 Saint Laurent Jumpsuit
- Saweetie Shows Off Her Rainbow Claws On Instagram
- Wendy Williams Gets Candid On Future Plans In Her Love Life: “I Want To F*ck”
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Young Money Reunion & Jay-Z Talks Retirement
- Colombian Cops Mistakenly Create Citywide Contact High While Burning Seized Weed
- Martin Lawrence Confirms Will Smith To Return For ‘Bad Boys 4’: “We Got One More At Least”
- Daniel Kaluuya Officially Will Not Return For ‘Black Panther 2’
Ohio’s new COVID-19 cases make sharp increase, breaking 20,000 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com