Contests
HomeContests

Win Cash, and Apple Watch, and Tix to see Wiz Khalifa!

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

The WIZ  has your chance to win $250 towards your summer flyaway, and tickets to see Wiz Khalifa, and an Apple Watch just by taking the WIZ Music Curator Challenge! 

CLICK HERE OR TEXT WIZCASH TO 24042

 

Music Survey Graphic WIZF

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

TRENDING STORIES:

 

 

MONEY, MONEY, MONEY: Stars That Came From Wealthy Families!
2 photos
cash , money , Win

Leave a Reply

Trending Now
Close