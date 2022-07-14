101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Ashanti was a sight for sore eyes when she was spotted in the streets of New York City yesterday. The singer, songwriter, and actress was spotted leaving Good Morning America in a floral Dolce and Gabbana shorts ensemble.

The 41-year-old beauty had her thick thighs on display in a pair of black, red, green and white printed shorts, with a matching blouse, a black D&G belt, and black strappy sandals. The singer’s face was beat to perfection, and her long tresses fell to her thighs.

The Long Island native has been killing it lately. This year she celebrated 20 years since her debut album was released. She also earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Now the singer is adding author to her growing resume with the release of her children’s book, My Name is a Story. Our June/July cover girl has been on fire, and the love and accolades are well-deserved.

Ashanti will celebrate her rich music career this Sunday on HelloBeautiful’s Interludes Live. The Grammy-Award singer hits the stage, belting out her chart-topping hits along with a special guest. This is something you don’t want to miss! Tune in Sunday, July 17 at 9PM on TVOne.

Ashanti Dazzles In A Dolce And Gabbana Ensemble In New York City was originally published on hellobeautiful.com