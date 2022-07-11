Janet Jackson Slays In An All-Black Christian Siriano Dress That’s Everything

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Janet Jackson took to Instagram to show off her effortless style in an all-black look that we love.

Taking to the platform, the entertainer donned a long sleeved Christian Siriano dress that was everything. She paired the look with strappy heels and black bangles that she wore on both wrists. As for her hair, she wore her locs short and in a bowl cut that was in the shape of a blunt bob with bangs that framed her gorgeous face.

The entertainer wore the look to the annual Rose Ball event which is a charity event held in Monaco. The beauty posed with French designer Christian Louboutin during the affair and looked absolutely stunning as she owned the night.

Beauties, what do you think about Janet’s look? Did she nail it?

