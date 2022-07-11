‘RHOA’ Star Sheree Whitfield Shows Off Her Flawless Body In A Sexy Thong Bodysuit

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Sheree Whitfield’s body deserves an award! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star hopped on Instagram to promote the latest episode of the popular show, and whew – her cakes are caking!

Watching Whitfield strut on television, it’s clear that the Ohio native is in great shape. However, the pictures she posted on Instagram gave us a whole other view! The She by Shree designer left little to the imagination as she posed in a black, sheer thong bodysuit on her Instagram account. A side shot revealed her perfectly round tattoo-adorned derriere, toned legs, and sculpted arms.

Whitfield knows her body is banging. In her caption, she referenced a Megan Thee Stallion song, “Plan B, ” which went perfectly with her bad a$$ picture. She also promoted the latest episode of ‘RHOA,’ saying that this episode is one the best. “Alexa play Plan B by @theestallion. Make sure to tune in or set your DVRS for tonight’s newest episode of #RHOA at 8pm EST on @bravotv . This is one of the best episodes this season Tonight’s episode will remind u of #WaitingToExhale w/ an ATL twist. So much sisterhood, raw emotions, and of course shade. Thanks for all the love & support #TeamShereé. Don’t let anyone or anything hold you back from finding the love u deserve & knowing your worth,” wrote Sheree. She even concluded the caption with a hashtag of her famous line, “Who gon check me boo.” And with a body like that, no one will check her.

