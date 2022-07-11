AFAF: Will My Family Be Offended If I Jump The Broom?

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s Asking For a Friend came in the form of a DM. A Hustler wrote us and said that she’s in an interracial relationship with a white man but has always dreamed of jumping the broom at her wedding ceremony. Now she’s afraid that she may offend her family and the culture by carrying out the tradition with her caucasian fiancé.

Surprisingly, Headkrack and Lore’l had totally different opinions on the matter! Watch below and let us know who you agree with him.

