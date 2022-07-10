101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Based on reports, James Harden is willing to take a pay cut to get a ring.

James Harden Is Down For The Championship Cause

Philadelphia 76ers fans have been trusting the process since the team drafted Joel Embiid in 2014 but have yet to experience the joy of raising a championship banner since his arrival. In most recent years, the Sixers have come up short.

The closest they came to finals was in 2019, only to have their hopes of a title sunk on a buzzer-beater shot by Kawhi Leonard, who led the Toronto Raptors to their first title.

Still, the Sixers are one of, if not the top team in the Eastern Conference, and it was believed they would finally get over the hump with the addition of James Harden to the lineup after he was traded for Ben Simmons. Unfortunately, Harden’s midseason arrival to the team wasn’t enough to lead them to the finals. After opting out of his $47.4 million player option, reports indicated that he is back on board to give it another try and is willing to sacrifice some dollars to do so.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Harden will take a $15 million pay cut after inking a new two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Sources: James Harden is taking a $15 million paycut for next season that allowed Philadelphia to elevate roster — with sole focus on a championship run in 2023,” Charania wrote in a tweet.

Charania also reports that Harden’s relationship with the Sixers execs, such as Michael Rubin and Daryl Morey, played a pivotal role in the decision to take the deal.

If this is the case, we shall see what moves the Sixers will make to solidify the roster around Embiid and Harden. They already have solid pieces returning in Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, and Matisse Thybulle.

Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty

Down For The Cause?: James Harden Taking $15 Million Pay Cut To Win A Chip With Philadelphia 76ers: Report was originally published on cassiuslife.com