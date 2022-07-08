According to NBC4i, Ohioans who get someone pregnant unintentionally may have to reach deep into their pockets – and stand before a judge – if new legislation succeeds.
Weeks after Ohio’s six-week abortion ban took effect, state Sen. Tina Maharath (D-Columbus) introduced a bill Thursday to allow pregnant people to sue a sexual partner for causing an unintended pregnancy, ostensibly to level the playing field when it comes to the steep costs of pregnancy.
“Too often, this cost is solely the mother’s to bear, especially in the case of an unintended pregnancy,” Maharath said in a release. “However, the father shares equal responsibility for the pregnancy and it is only right that he pays equally for it.”
Under Senate Bill 262, pregnant Ohioans can file a civil suit no later than five years after conception against whoever caused them to have an unintended pregnancy – and anyone who “aids or abets” the impregnator – regardless of the circumstances.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Cardi B Opens Up About The Difficulties Of Motherhood For Vogue Singapore’s ‘Ablaze’ Issue
- Herschel Walker May Sound Ridiculous Saying Green New Deal Will Help China Steal ‘Good Air’ But His Base Is Eating It Up
- Janet Jackson Slays In An All-Black Christian Siriano Dress That’s Everything
- Oprah Loses Her Father Days After Throwing Him An “Appreciation Day” BBQ
- R. Kelly Allegedly Engaged To His Stockholm Sweetheart Joycelyn Savage
- ‘RHOA’ Star Sheree Whitfield Shows Off Her Flawless Body In A Sexy Thong Bodysuit
- Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Wireless Fest & More
- Black Olympian Left Bloodied & Bruised In Attack By A Homeless Man
- Meek Mill Splits With Roc Nation Management
- AFAF: Will My Family Be Offended If I Jump The Broom?
Bill would let Ohioans sue over unintended pregnancies was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com