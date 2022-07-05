Method Man Reveals He Was Gonna “Snuff” Joe Budden At The Height of Their Beef

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Over the course of his career, Joe Budden had beef with a few rappers such as The Game, 50 Cent, Migos, Raekwon, and Method Man. But now we’re learning that the Ticallion Stallion was contemplating actually duffing out Jumpoff Joey for talking sideways about him.

In a recent interview for Math Hoffa’s podcast, Method Man recalled the 2009 beef between him and Joe which steamed from Joe questioning Method Man’s ranking on Vibe‘s best rappers of all-time list. Though Raekwon’s peoples actually roughed up Budden in San Bernardino, Calif. over his Wu-Tang slander, Method says he too was ready to put that work in on the “Pump It Up” rapper before that went down. Luckily for Budden (at the moment anyway), he and Method talked things out and cooler heads prevailed.

“Me and Joe, after that whole sh*t happened, ’cause they disappeared. Smart. Good. You should. I would have done the same sh*t. I go to walk back toward the van like, ‘Joe, I wanna talk to you. Where you at? Okay, I’ll go over here.’ We walk over there, we go behind the van. Now Joe, you don’t know this, but the whole time you were talking, I was gonna snuff you, but the reason why I didn’t, in that moment, was ’cause you said some real sh*t. Now, I don’t know exactly what it was word for word and sh*t, but it was definitely something that made me think in that moment, ‘Joe’s a very smart muthaf*cka. Chess, not checkers.’”

Meth reveals that it got to the point where he was actually giving Joe his flowers saying “You a talented muthaf*cka. You don’t need to go this route.”

Damn, now we’re wondering what Budden said to actually get Meth’s guard down and show him love like that. Still, Joe went on to throw darts at Wu-Tang Clan members even after the heart-to-heart with Method much to his surprise as Tical warned him not to keep on with the shenanigans.

“I don’t know if he acknowledged that sh*t now that I think about it. I don’t think he did, because later on that day he said something, he did some kind of interview or some sh*t like that, or some freestyle or something. He named Deck and he named Rae, and this is what happened.”

Joe got snuffed out by a Wu-Tang member while doing his livestream as a result.

Meth feels Joe just didn’t know how real things could get with that old-school block roasting ways adding, “I think he came from that environment where that’s what ni**as did, but it was never taken to a point where somebody put hands on somebody. You know how ni**as talk amongst each other and shit – ‘F*ck you, bi*ch ass ni**a.’ In a different kind of setting though, fighting words, period. Joe, like I said, he’s just a smart muthaf*cka and that shit could have been so avoided, ’cause I spoke to him, me and him spoke. He knows this sh*t.”

Well, if he ain’t know, now he knows.

Check out the interview below and let us know your thoughts on the situation.

