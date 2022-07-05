Raphael Saadiq Tapped As Executive Music Producer For New Disney Animated Series

Three-time Grammy Award winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.’

The highly anticipated animated series follows 13-year old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City’s Lower East Side from danger. Utilizing his skills as a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer, Saadiq will lead the songwriting and musical underscore that reflects the many cultures and communities of New York City (hip-hop, pop, R&B, jazz, Jamaican, funk, Latin, etc,). The Disney Branded Television series based on Marvel’s hit comic books is slated to premiere in 2023 on Disney Channel and Disney+.

The news, along with a video featurette highlighting Saadiq and the music in the series, was revealed Friday (July 1) during a ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ panel at ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans. You can watch the featurette below:

“I am proud to be working with Disney Branded Television on this groundbreaking new series featuring a female African American Marvel superhero, who is smart, funny, compassionate and born leader. I look forward to helping the creative team bring the show to life through music.” said Saadiq.

Saadiq is known for his deep musicality, contemporary creative vision and encyclopedic knowledge of timeless pop and R&B music. He has produced and co-written hits for top artists including Justin Timberlake, Elton John, Mick Jagger, John Legend, Snoop Dogg, Solange Knowles and Mary J. Blige. Saadiq has been nominated nearly 20 times for the entertainment industry’s most-coveted awards, including an Academy Award, two Golden Globes and 15 Grammy Awards. He recently served as the executive music producer for National Geographic’s critically acclaimed limited series ‘Genius: Aretha.’

Diamond White, the voice of Lunella/Moon Girl, provides vocals for the theme song and additional songs throughout the series. In addition to White, the series voice cast includes Alfre Woodard as Lunella’s grandmother Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella best friend and manager Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella’s mom Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella’s dad James Jr.; Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella’s grandfather Pops; Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur; and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland’s Cinema Gypsy Productions (ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ and ‘mixed-ish,’ Freeform’s ‘grown-ish) and Steve Loter (Disney’s ‘Kim Possible’).

