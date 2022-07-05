101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

Jayland Walker was gunned down by Akron police just over a week ago. Officials released the bodycam footage over the weekend, and the city of Akron has been in a state of unrest ever since.

50 ‘unruly’ protesters were arrested, forcing the mayor to impose a citywide curfew and cancel the 4th of July fireworks.

VIA | FOX 8

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police have confirmed that 50 people were arrested after some protesters became unruly and didn’t disperse after a curfew was issued at midnight.

“A team of officers provided multiple verbal commands and other instructions and offered a reasonable amount of time to comply,” Akron police said in a statement. “Due to growing concerns that the situation could further escalate, paired with the refusal to comply with a lawful order to disperse, officers deployed a chemical irritant to prevent further rioting and property damage.”

Finish this story [here]

We’ll continue to provide more on this story as new details are reported.

The Latest:

The Black Collegiate Gaming Association Helps Students Of Color Break Into The Gaming World

Lala Anthony Shows Off Her Red Hair In Latest IG Post

Martin Luther King Jr. Spoke On Using The N-Word In A Rare Letter Auctioning For $95K

Sevyn Streeter Serves A LEWK In An All Black Ensemble

Keke Palmer: ‘Never Forget Who You Are Or Where You Came From’

Chicago Teen Fatally Shoots Girl For Throwing Water On McDonald’s Employee

Who Is Patriot Front And Why Are Folks Calling Them The ‘New Klan?’

Wyclef Jean Confirms The Fugees World Tour Has Been ‘Rescheduled’

Supporters Raise $350K For Burger King Employee Who Never Missed Work

More Black Employees Hit Tesla With Latest Racial Discrimination Lawsuit

Akron: Jayland Walker Protests Lead to 50 Arrests, Fireworks Cancelled, City Under Curfew was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com