Video: Akron officials release footage of police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker

WARNING VIDEO CONTAINS MATURE CONTENT AND CAN BE DISTURBING

According to NBC4i, Sunday afternoon, city officials finally released more details about the officer-involved shooting that took place nearly a week ago in Akron.

Jayland Walker, 25, was shot and killed by police just after midnight on Monday. During the press conference, Akron police chief Stephen Mylett said Walker was unarmed at the time of the shooting. The police department released two videos.

“I know this is a somber occasion for the city,” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan told reporters, emphasizing that everyone in the community be patient as the investigation continues and urged for peace in the city.

The shooting is being investigated independently by agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Police said Walker fired a shot from his vehicle during a pursuit, and the first video in the press conference showed a possible muzzle flash of light at the same time as officers reportedly heard a shot coming from the vehicle.

