It’s the 4th of July and 101.1 The WIZ has the soundtrack to your long holiday weekend! Listen to the WIZ Spindependence Mixshow Weekend live on your radio, on our FREE mobile app, and here on our website.
FRIDAY
12 noon – 2pm : DJ Diamond with Tropikana
2pm -3pm: Nella D with Tropikana
10pm – Midnight : DJ J Dough with Nella D
SATURDAY
12midnight -2am: DJ Smooth
2-4am: The Afterglow with DJ Diamond
10am – Noon : AJ with DJ iGrind
12 noon – 2pm : iGrind
2-4pm: Riqmix with Don Juan Fasho
4-6pm: J Dough
8-10pm: Nella D
10pm- Midnight : DJ Smooth
SUNDAYS
12-2pm – Nella D
2pm -4pm – DJ Diamond with Nella D
4pm- 6pm: DJ Smooth with Tropikana
6pm-8pm: J Dough with Tropikana and Steff
8pm -10pm : iGrind with Steff
MONDAY
11am – 1pm – DJ Diamond with Tropikana
1pm- 3pm: Nella D with Tropikana
