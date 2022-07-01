Lifestyle
WIZ Spindependence Mixshow Weekend!

WIZ 4th of July Mix

It’s the 4th of July and 101.1 The WIZ has the soundtrack to your long holiday weekend!  Listen to the WIZ Spindependence Mixshow Weekend live on your radio, on our FREE mobile app, and here on our website.

FRIDAY

12 noon – 2pm : DJ Diamond with Tropikana

2pm -3pm: Nella D with Tropikana

10pm – Midnight : DJ J Dough with Nella D

 

SATURDAY

12midnight -2am: DJ Smooth

2-4am: The Afterglow with DJ Diamond

10am – Noon : AJ with DJ iGrind

12 noon – 2pm : iGrind

2-4pm: Riqmix with Don Juan Fasho

4-6pm: J Dough

8-10pm: Nella D

10pm- Midnight : DJ Smooth

 

SUNDAYS

12-2pm – Nella D

2pm -4pm – DJ Diamond with Nella D

4pm- 6pm: DJ Smooth with Tropikana

6pm-8pm: J Dough with Tropikana and Steff

8pm -10pm : iGrind with Steff

 

MONDAY

11am – 1pm – DJ Diamond with Tropikana

1pm- 3pm: Nella D with Tropikana

 

