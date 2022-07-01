101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Here’s what you need to know about the new Ohio fireworks law.

Via Fox19

The new law allows people to set off “consumer fireworks” on their own property or on another person’s property with permission.

Consumer fireworks are sandwiched in the middle of Ohio’s fireworks classifications between “trick fireworks” and “display fireworks.”

Trick fireworks

Trick fireworks (or “novelty fireworks”) are smoke bombs, snaps, glow snakes and sparklers. For the most part, these fireworks can be purchased anywhere and used anytime, but some local communities have passed ordinances that prevent even these from being sold.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>On July 1st 2022, a new fireworks law goes into effect in the State of Ohio. However, the new law allows cities to still enact their own prohibitions regarding fireworks.<br>The City of Cincinnati has an ordinance that prohibits fireworks and this ordinance will remain in effect. <a href=”https://t.co/qxltb1OlbI”>pic.twitter.com/qxltb1OlbI</a></p>— Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) <a href=”https://twitter.com/CincyPD/status/1540062461327548417?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 23, 2022</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Cincinnati: What You Need To Know About The New Ohio Fireworks Law was originally published on rnbcincy.com