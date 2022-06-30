101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Garcelle Beauvais recently appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live where she donned a curve hugging silver dress that was everything!

The long sleeve, silver mock midi dress fit the beauty like a glove and was designed by Chelz Closet by Michele Lopez. For her tv show appearance, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wore minimal jewelry to let the dress speak for itself and rocked her hair big, bold, and fluffy to frame both sides of her gorgeous face. To promote her appearance, the reality star and TV host took to Instagram to show off her look, captioning the photo, “New York glam!”

Check it out below.

Like us, Garcelle’s 1.1 million IG followers went nuts over this photo and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Gorgeous ,” one follower wrote while another commented with, “love this!!!!!” and still another wrote, “GARCELLE DID NOT COME TO PLAY bring it queen!!! ”

We absolutely love this look on the beauty!

Garcelle Beauvais Gives Us Style Goals In A Curve Hugging Silver Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com